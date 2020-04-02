      Weather Alert

Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus

Apr 1, 2020 @ 5:01pm

Emmy and Grammy winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his band Fountains of Wayne and his songwriting on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has died from coronavirus at age 51. Schlesinger’s lawyer Josh Grier says he died Wednesday in a hospital in upstate New York. Schlesinger played bass, sang backup and co-wrote songs for Fountains of Wayne, the pop-rock band best known for the 2003 hit “Stacy’s Mom.” He won a Grammy for co-writing the songs on a Stephen Colbert Christmas album in 2009, and won three Emmys including one in 2019 for his songs on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

