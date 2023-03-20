Emotional Video Of Boy Hearing His Mom’s Voice For The First Time

Sawyer Moreau was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, a rare disorder that led to hearing loss. When he turned 4, he became a candidate for cochlear implant surgery. After a successful 4-hour surgery, the family wanted to capture the moment the sound levels were turned up on his device. The look on his face says it all as he hears his mom’s voice for the first time!

All the happy tears! His mom says besides the birth of her kids, this was the most emotional and happiest day of her life! Now Sawyer gets to enjoy life with sound and loves to dance!