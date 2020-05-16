Enstar, Hilcorp deal may bring $53.6M in Alaska gas savings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — The latest contract between Enstar Natural Gas Co. and Hilcorp Alaska LLC could result in $53.6 million in savings for Alaska natural gas customers. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported contract terms filed with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska indicate Enstar customers should save about 7% in gas costs from June 1 through March 2023. The agreement amends a contract signed in 2016 and extends the agreement between through March 2033. Enstar supplies natural gas to about 148,000 customers. The company says Hilcorp delivered 82% of the utility’s gas in 2019 and is expected to cover 80% this year.