EPA Bans Asbestos, A Deadly Carcinogen Still In Use Decades After A Partial Ban Was Enacted

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks, Feb. 16, 2024, in East Palestine, Ohio. The EPA announced Monday, March 18, a comprehensive ban on asbestos, a carcinogen that is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products and kills thousands of Americans every year. Regan called the final rule a major step to protect public health. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a comprehensive ban on asbestos, a deadly carcinogen still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products.

The final rule marks a major expansion of EPA regulation under a landmark 2016 law that overhauled regulations governing tens of thousands of toxic chemicals in everyday products, from household cleaners to clothing and furniture.

The new rule would ban chrysotile asbestos, the only ongoing use of asbestos in the United States.

The substance is found in products such as brake linings and gaskets and is used to manufacture chlorine bleach and sodium hydroxide, also known as caustic soda.

Asbestos exposure is linked to 40,000 U.S. deaths each year.