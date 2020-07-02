      Weather Alert

Epstein friend accused of recruiting girls for sex arrested

Jul 2, 2020 @ 10:10am

By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
The FBI says a British socialite has been arrested on charges she helped recruit three girls to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years. An indictment unsealed Thursday said Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s crimes by “helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” girls as young as 14. It also said she participated in the sexual abuse. Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say