Eras Tour Shows Canceled In Vienna After Confirmation Of A Planned Terrorist Attack
August 8, 2024 8:26AM AKDT
Two men have been arrested and detailed plans were found plotting a terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, forcing organizers to cancel Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows there.
A 17-year-old and 19-year-old with ties to ISIS were taken into custody after “chemical substances and technical devices” were found in the 19-year-old’s house. He fully admitted his plan. The 17-year-old had gotten a job working in the venue where the Eras Tour shows were happening days before the plot was uncovered.
Austria’s Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler wrote on social platform X: “For many, a dream has been shattered today. On three evenings in Vienna, tens of thousands of Swifties should have celebrated life together.” “I am very sorry that you were denied this….”