Ex-Government Employee Charged With Falsely Accusing Co-Workers Of Joining Capitol Riot

(Associated Press) – A former government employee has been charged with repeatedly submitting fake tips to the FBI reporting that several of his co-workers in the intelligence community were part of a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court records unsealed on Friday say that Miguel Eugenio Zapata was arrested in Chantilly, Virginia, on Thursday on a charge that he made false statements to law enforcement.

A charging document says Zapata submitted at least seven anonymous tips to the FBI’s website claiming that seven government employees and contractors were involved in the riot at the Capitol.

Court records don’t identify which government agency employed Zapata.