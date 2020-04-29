Ex-NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume wins Maryland seat in Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democrat Kweisi Mfume has won a special election to finish the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, retaking a Maryland congressional seat Mfume held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP. Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik on Tuesday in the heavily Democratic district that includes parts of Baltimore and two nearby counties. All voters in the 7th Congressional District were strongly urged to vote by mail in an unprecedented election dramatically reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Only three in-person voting sites were open for those who could not vote by mail. The seat came open after Cummings died in October.