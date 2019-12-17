Ex-Trump campaign official Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation.
That’s despite his extensive cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and other investigations. Prosecutors didn’t request any prison time because of his cooperation.
Gates was one of a half-dozen associates of President Donald Trump charged in Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Justice Department says Gates has provided “extraordinary assistance” since pleading guilty to crimes relating to his lucrative consulting work in Ukraine.