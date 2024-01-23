‘Expend4bles’ Leads Nominations For The Razzies

Just as the Oscars honors the best in film, you have the yin to that yang with the Razzies, (dis)honoring the WORST in film. Leading nominations this year is the Expend4bles with seven nods, including Worst Picture. The other films in the Worst Picture category include The Exorcist: Believer, Meg 2: The Trench, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Russell Crowe in The Pope’s Exorcist is up against Chris Evans in Ghosted for Worst Actor category, while Jennifer Lopez in The Mother and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike’s Last Dance could be named Worst Actress.

The “winners” will be announced on March 9th, the night before the Academy Awards. By the way, if you’re wondering who decides who gets nominated and “wins” the Golden Raspberry Awards, a select committee picks the nominees before ballots are issued to the membership. Anybody can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500.