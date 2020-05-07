      Weather Alert

Face coverings not required on state-run Alaska ferries

May 6, 2020 @ 5:32pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state-run ferry system is not requiring that passengers and crew wear face coverings in response to COVID-19 concerns. A spokesperson says rider numbers are low and social distancing on board is “easily attainable.” CoastAlaska reports the Alaska Marine Highway System says it puts the health and safety of employees and passengers first. The system says cloth masks are available for crew members but not mandated. Two ferries currently are operating. The system says it’s taken steps aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, including turning away passengers with flu-like symptoms.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread