Fairbanks borough mayor starts treatment for cancer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough has begun cancer treatments. Mayor Bryce Ward says in an announcement that he saw his doctor in December and asked to have a bump on his chest examined. The 34-year-old mayor says an initial diagnosis of lymphoma was confirmed last week and he began chemotherapy on Friday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Ward said he does not plan to travel during his treatment and will take intermittent time off to recover. Ward was elected in in October 2018. He previously served on the North Pole City Council and was North Pole mayor for two terms.