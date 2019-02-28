Fairbanks Veterans Cemetery may not survive state budget

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A cemetery proposed for veterans near Fairbanks may fall victim to cuts in the state capital budget.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the budget proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy strips funding for the cemetery.

Former Gov. Bill Walker and other dignitaries last year hosted a dedication ceremony at the site that would be interior Alaska’s only veterans cemetery at Mile 344 Parks Highway.

Walker’s budget proposal included funding to continue the project.

Dunleavy’s proposed budget removes $1.12 million designated for the project from the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs budget line and a $500,000 federal match.

State Rep. Grier Hopkins says the project is important for Fairbanks and a priority for local legislators for a decade.

The Fairbanks Democrat says he hopes funding can be restored.

