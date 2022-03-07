      Weather Alert

Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended For Betting On NFL Games

Mar 7, 2022 @ 12:29pm

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season.

The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns.

The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021.

The team released a statement on Monday in which it said it cooperated with the league’s investigation in the last month.

