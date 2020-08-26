      Weather Alert

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Aug 25, 2020 @ 7:03pm

By ELANA SCHOR and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. says he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University. Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation. Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’