Family Of Dead Cinematographer Sues Alec Baldwin

Feb 15, 2022 @ 10:21am

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Attorneys for the family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” are suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death.

Lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ family announced a lawsuit filed in the name of Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son at a Los Angeles news conference Tuesday.

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during setup for filming in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

