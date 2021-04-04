Family of man killed by Anchorage police file civil lawsuit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mother and brother of a man who was shot and killed by three Anchorage police officers in 2019 have filed a civil lawsuit this week that asks for $20 million from the municipality, the involved officers and other municipal employees. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Bishar Hassan was shot and killed on April 1, 2019, by officers Nathan Lewis, Matthew Hall and Brett Eggiman. None of the officers wore body cameras, but the police vehicles were equipped with dash cameras that captured footage. The Anchorage Police Department declined to comment about the allegations made in the civil complaint.