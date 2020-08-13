      Weather Alert

Family wants fatal officer-involved shooting case reopened

Aug 12, 2020 @ 6:40pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The parents of a man who died after being shot by a Juneau police officer want the state to reopen its review of the case. Attorney Ben Crittenden cited details from a police report and video footage in asking the state Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions to re-evaluate its earlier conclusion that the shooting of Kelly Stephens in late December was legally justified. Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr says the video was among the investigation materials the Juneau Police Department provided the office. She says the department is reviewing the material in light of the family’s request.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests