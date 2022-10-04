Fans Complain Latest Episode Of ‘House of the Dragon’ Was Too Dark

Like…literally too dimly lit to watch. HBO Max responded to fans with a proverbial condescending pat on the head by saying the dim lighting in episode 7 of House of the Dragon was a “creative decision” and intentional.

Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks! ^LL — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) October 3, 2022

Fans were upset saying they couldn’t tell what was going on because it was hard to see. Many said it was downright “unwatchable” and demanded an apology. But all they got was…yeah we meant to do that. Thanks.

Director Miguel Sapochnik also had fans feeling the same way about a season 8 episode he directed of “Game of Thrones” that was frustratingly dimly lit, too.

