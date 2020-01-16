FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – FBI agents have arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group. The men were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. A Justice Department news release says the three men are members of The Base. They were arrested Thursday on federal charges in a criminal complaint unsealed in Maryland. A law enforcement official says the men were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally planned for Monday in Richmond. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.