      Weather Alert

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US health care system

Oct 29, 2020 @ 10:19am

By FRANK BAJAK AP Technology Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Federal agencies say cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the U.S. health care system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least five U.S. hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. In a joint alert, the FBI and two federal agencies say they have credible information of an imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and health care providers. They say malicious groups are targeting the sector with ransomware that could lead to data theft and disruption of health care services. Although the attacks coincide with the U.S. presidential election, there is no immediate indication they are motivated by anything but profit.

