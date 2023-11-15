FCC Adopts Rules To Eliminate ‘Digital Discrimination’ For Communities With Poor Internet Access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is implementing new rules banning internet providers from discrimination in how they provide service to communities based on income level, race and other protected classes.

The new rules, enacted Wednesday, are the first major use of anti-discrimination in the digital era.

The independent agency adopted the rules as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in 2021, which contained a provision calling on the agency to “ensure” all Americans have equal access to broadband service.

The move has disgruntled many in the telecommunications industry, who believe the agency overstepped its mandate from Congress, while civil rights groups are calling on the administration to do more to expand access.