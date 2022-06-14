      Weather Alert

FDA Advisers Considering Moderna’s COVID Shots For Older Kids

Jun 14, 2022 @ 9:30am

NEW YORK (AP) – A government advisory panel is meeting to decide whether to recommend a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens.

The expert panel will vote Tuesday on whether the vaccine made by Moderna is safe and effective enough to give to U.S. kids ages 6 to 17.

A vaccine made by Pfizer has been available since last year for that age group.

The Food and Drug Administration will consider the panel’s advice and decide whether to authorize the shots.

The same FDA panel will meet Wednesday to consider shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.

