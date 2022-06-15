      Weather Alert

FDA Advisers Move COVID Shots Closer For Youngest Kids

Jun 15, 2022 @ 11:39am

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer.

An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up to Moderna’s two shots for the littlest kids.

The same panel will vote later Wednesday on rival Pfizer’s vaccine for children under 5.

They are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children.

If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

