      Weather Alert

FDA Restricts J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccine Due To Blood Clot Risk

May 5, 2022 @ 1:28pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine.

The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company’s vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended prioritizing the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.

You May Also Like
Paul Oakenfold on Climbing Mount Everest
NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games For Violating PED Policy
Alaska House passes bill to suspend motor fuels taxes
Anchorage policy shift allows tribal regalia at graduations
Cordae Spouts Off on Spending his 21st Birthday with Dr. Dre
Connect With Us Listen To Us On