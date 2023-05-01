Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Fed Set To Raise Rates Yet Again. After That, Then What?

May 1, 2023 9:27AM AKDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is on track to raise its benchmark interest rate for the 10th time Wednesday, the latest step in its yearlong effort to curb inflation with the fastest pace of hikes in four decades.

Yet economists and Wall Street traders will be more interested in what the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell signal in a statement and at a news conference about a bigger question: What comes next?

And on that note, they may be disappointed.

Economists say Powell will likely hint that the Fed is edging closer to a long-awaited pause in its rate increases.

Yet he won’t necessarily send a clear sign that this week’s hike will be the Fed’s last.

