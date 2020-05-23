Federal agencies move to increase Alaska hunting, trapping
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Two federal agencies have taken steps to increase hunting and trapping on several national preserves in Alaska and in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. The Anchorage Daily News reported the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in separate statements this week that the actions are designed to align federal and state law. Conservation groups said the new rules will support extreme measures to kill predators and their young in national preserves in Alaska. Hunting groups and a tribal consortium said the new rules will support sport and subsistence hunters in the national preserves.