Federal appeals court rejects Alaska offshore drilling plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal court has blocked an Alaska offshore drilling prospect, while the Trump administration announced plans to auction drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain. Alaska Public Media reported an appeals court overturned approval for the Liberty Project, a Hilcorp Alaska LLC offshore drilling prospect in the Beaufort Sea. The government approved the project to become the first oil and gas production well in federal Arctic waters. But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says the review was inadequate. Separately, the government has released a document detailing terms of the wildlife refuge auction set for Jan. 6.