Federal government approves $50M in funds for Alaska fishing
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The federal government has approved Alaska’s plan to give the state’s fishing industry almost $50 million in pandemic relief. Commercial applicants will be required to provide evidence that the coronavirus pandemic caused them to lose at least 35% of revenue in 2020. Applications will be accepted from March until May. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Deputy Commissioner Rachel Baker says the final plan excludes commercial permit holders who fish in Alaska but live in other states that received coronavirus relief. Payments could begin as early as June. CoastAlaska reported Friday that the decision came after two major revisions to the plan and more than 200 public comments from every industry sector.