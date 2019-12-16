Federal judge holds hearing on Georgia voter roll purges
ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge is holding a hearing on Georgia’s planned mass purge of its voting rolls, following an emergency request from a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones had ruled Monday morning that the purge should be on hold until a Thursday hearing, but he later decided to hold the hearing Monday afternoon.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled.