Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Federal Officials Investigating Another Close Call Between Planes

May 31, 2024 11:27AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are looking into yet another close call between planes, this one at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

An American Airlines plane had to cancel its takeoff to avoid colliding with another plane that was landing on an intersecting runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating the incident Wednesday.

An air traffic controller cancelled the takeoff clearance for the American Airlines plane after a smaller plane was cleared to land on the intersecting runway.

It’s the second close call at Reagan National Airport in the past six weeks.

You May Also Like

1

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend
2

Jennifer Lopez Answers A Reporter’s Question About Divorce Rumors
3

DJO Spouts Off on a Potential Collab with Taylor Swift
4

U.S. Lawmakers Travel To Turks And Caicos Advocating For Five Detained Americans
5

Climber found dead on Denali, North America’s tallest peak