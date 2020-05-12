      Weather Alert

Feds: Arsenal found in the home of Walmart threat suspect

May 11, 2020 @ 5:21pm

HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — Officials say federal agents found multiple firearms in a search of the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that referred to Walmart. In a statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in El Paso, Texas says a machine gun was part of the cache found Friday in the home of 29-year-old Alex R. Barron near El Paso. Agents had obtained their search warrant after the FBI received a tip about a threatening social media post. Barron was arrested Friday. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso last August, killing 23 people.

