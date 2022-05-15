      Weather Alert

Feds Interview Deadly Supermarket Shooting Suspect’s Parents

May 15, 2022 @ 7:07am

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that federal agents interviewed the parents of teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants. Officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said Payton Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said. Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.

