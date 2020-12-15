      Weather Alert

Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly

Dec 15, 2020 @ 9:06am

By JOHN FLESHER AP Environmental Writer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The monarch butterfly will have to wait longer to receive protection under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tells The Associated Press that the black-and-orange butterfly’s population has fallen enough to qualify for listing as threatened or endangered. But other species with a higher priority must be considered first. Officials plan to propose listing the monarch in 2024 unless its situation improves. They say a nationwide volunteer effort to restore habitat for the butterfly is helping. But environmental groups say it’s not enough.

 

You May Also Like
Well At Least Someone Is Finding Love In 2020
The Domino Effect
FBI questions Alaska lawmakers over Permanent Fund dividend
Dedicated Anchorage police unit investigating cold cases
‘Multiple gunshot wounds’ killed Black man shot by deputy