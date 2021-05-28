      Weather Alert

Finneas + Ashe on Power of Collaboration

May 28, 2021 @ 6:46am

Best known for his work with his younger sister Billie Eilish, six-time Grammy winner, Finneas isn’t new to collaboration. He’s produced songs for Selena Gomez, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Khalid, and most recently, Ashe.

In episode 12 of the Spout Podcast, Finneas and his frequent co-creator Ashe spout off about the power of collaboration, how friendship can lead to fantastic art, and what it is about one another they appreciate the most.

powered by Sounder

Want more Spout?

 

       

TAGS
Ashe Finneas Spout Podcast
You May Also Like
Alaska pandemic rent, utility program draws large interest
Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
White House ‘eager’ for GOP counteroffer on infrastructure
EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion