Fire burns restaurant near previous arson fire in strip mall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage firefighters fought a suspicious fire Thursday morning at a strip mall where an arson fire burned a restaurant earlier in the week.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the latest fire burned another restaurant, Noodle World Alaska.

Traffic on busy east Tudor Road was blocked by the firefighting response.

The latest fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Noodle World Alaska is in the same building as Yakitori Sushi, which was destroyed Monday.

Video surveillance recorded during the first fire showed two men running out of the building, including one with a glove on his hand that was burning.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

