Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Sues NFL, Alleges Racist Hiring

Feb 1, 2022 @ 1:35pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court.

Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing.

Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.

They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.

