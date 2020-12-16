      Weather Alert

Florida shuts down bay known nationally for its oysters

Dec 16, 2020 @ 8:54am

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida agency voted to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025. The Florida Fish and Wildlife voted unanimously for the closure what will deal a blow to an area that historically produced 90% of the state’s oysters and 10% of the nation’s. The commission issued an emergency order in July shutting down oyster harvesting on Aug. 1 and said Wednesday that if conditions improve more quickly, they may end the closure sooner. The industry has struggled for years, in large part due to a drain on freshwater flowing into the bay. Atlanta uses the water upstream as a water supply.

 

You May Also Like
The Domino Effect
FBI questions Alaska lawmakers over Permanent Fund dividend
Dedicated Anchorage police unit investigating cold cases
Supreme Court Rejects Republican Lawsuit To Overturn Joe Biden’s Victory
KFQD Interview: Toys for Tots 2020