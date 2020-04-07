Food producers seeing increased demand for Alaska products

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTVA-TV) — Some food producers in Alaska’s Matanuska-Susitna Valley say they are experiencing increased demand for locally produced products during the coronavirus pandemic. KTVA-TV reported a regional dairy and potato farm are working hard to fill orders from local grocery stores. Havemeister Dairy says it is milking 80 cows and shipping about 5,000 gallons per week. VanderWeele Farm estimates it is is shipping three to four times more sacks of potatoes than normal. Both of the producers in Palmer say the demand for local products shows the importance of being able to buy local rather than relying on shipments from outside Alaska.