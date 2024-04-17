Ford Recalls Over 456,000 Bronco Sport And Maverick Cars

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles due to a battery detection issue that can result in loss of drive power.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the body and power train control modules for these cars may fail to detect changes in battery charge.

When undetected, a low battery charge can cause an unexpected loss of drive power — including sudden stalling or inability to restart — and the use of other electric capabilities like hazard lights.

The recall covers about 403,000 model year 2021-2024 as well as more than 53,000 model year 2022-2023 Mavericks.

To remedy the issue, dealers will recalibrate the impacted vehicles’ body and power train control modules at no cost.

Owner notification letters are set to be mailed out May 13.