Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ford To Recall Nearly 1.9 Million Explorer SUVS

January 24, 2024 10:56AM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.

The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports by the windshield can come loose.

If that happens, the trim can fly off.

The recall comes after U.S. regulators opened an investigation into the problem last year after receiving consumer complaints.

Canadian regulators also inquired about the problem.

Dealers will inspect the trim pieces to make sure the clips are engaged and add adhesive to hold them in place.

Owners will be notified starting March 13.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding
2

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
3

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
4

Houthi Rebels Vow Fierce Retaliation After American And British Strikes Against Them
5

Sneak Peak At Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show