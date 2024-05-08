Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video

BURTONSVILLE, MD - JUNE 01: Magicicada periodical cicadas, members of Brood X, cluster on a plant at Fairland Recreational Park June 01, 2021 in Burtonsville, Maryland. Billions of periodical cicadas are emerging from the soil in the eastern United States and Midwest to molt, mate, lay eggs and die after living underground for 17 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

People are obsessed with cicadas right now so forest workers in Illinois decided to educate the public about them . . . by dressing up like them and acting out their life cycle. And it’s kind of Internet GOLD.

First, the female climbs out of the ground and makes her way up a tree while a guy narrates. Then another worker dressed as a male cicada used a bongo-style thing to simulate the sound they make to attract females. The costumes and pick up line are NEXT LEVEL. LOL