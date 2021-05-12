      Weather Alert

Former Alaska governor Parnell to be UAA chancellor

May 12, 2021 @ 10:50am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Governor Sean Parnell has been named chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage. The announcement was made by the University of Alaska system on Wednesday. Parnell is expected to start in the new position next month. Bruce Schultz has been serving as interim chancellor since January, following the departure of Cathy Sandeen. Pat Pitney, the University of Alaska system interim president, selected Parnell from a group of finalists and says Parnell brings to the role a commitment to Alaska and understanding of the issues facing the university. Parnell was a Republican governor between 2009 and 2014. He is currently in practice as an attorney.

 

You May Also Like
The Kid LAROI Doesn’t Play When It Comes To Fashion
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party
Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies
Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board
Gaza reporter says she was beaten for not wearing headscarf