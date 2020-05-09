Former Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott dies at age 77
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Byron Mallott, who served as Alaska’s lieutenant governor as part of a “unity ticket” with Gov. Bill Walker, has died. Matt Carle with Sealaska says Mallott died Friday at age 77. Mallott had longstanding ties to the Alaska Native corporation. His son, Anthony Mallott, is its current CEO. Walker called Mallott’s death a huge shock and said the two maintained a relationship since leaving office in 2018. He said his last communication Mallott was about 10 days ago. Mallott resigned shortly before the 2018 election for what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.