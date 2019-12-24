Former juvenile official sentenced for possessing child porn
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Federal prosecutors say a former Alaska juvenile justice official has been sentenced to four years in prison for possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason on Monday sentenced 55-year-old Dennis Weston, who in October pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. Weston is the former deputy director of the state Department of Juvenile Justice, where he supervised McLaughlin Youth Center. Weston, in April 2017, responded to an online advertisement that referenced child exploitation topics. Prosecutors say he conducted a year-long dialogue with an undercover FBI agent. Investigators searched Weston’s home and seized a computer that contained 22 images depicting child sexual exploitation.