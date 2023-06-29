Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Former Ohio House Speaker Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Role In Bribery Scheme

June 29, 2023 11:43AM AKDT
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus one year of probation, for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history.

The 64-year-old Republican is expected to appeal U.S. District Judge Timothy Black’s Thursday ruling.

A jury convicted Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, ex-chair of the Ohio Republican Party, of racketeering in April.

Jurors found Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the speakership, elect allies and then pass and defend a $1 billion bailout of two FirstEnergy-affiliated nuclear plants.

Borges’ sentencing in the scheme is Friday.

