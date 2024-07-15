Former President Donald Trump Survives Attempted Assassination

Former President Donald Trump was wounded in his right ear during an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The gunman, a 20-year-old Pittsburgh man identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed, along with a rally spectator.

50-year-old Firefighter Corey Comperatore was the supporter who died protecting his family by shielding them with his body. His daughter, Allyson, shared a tribute to her hero on Facebook writing in part: “Yesterday time stopped,” “And when it started again my family and I started living a real-life nightmare. What was supposed to be an exciting day that we had all looked forward to (ESPECIALLY my dad), turned into the most traumatizing experiences someone could imagine.”

Two others were critically injured. Trump thanked law enforcement and offered condolences to the victims’ families after the incident. Former First Lady Melania Trump shared her statement:

New York Times photographer Doug Mills captured amazing pictures as the events unfolded, including capturing the bullet moments before impact.

An independent review of security measures was order by President Joe Biden as the Secret Service now face serious questions as to how this could have happened.

