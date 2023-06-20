Former President Trump Advisor Faces Possible Disbarment Over His Efforts To Overturn Election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor seeking the disbarment of the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power says he concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday for John Eastman.

They stem from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Duncan Carling of the office of chief trial counsel said Eastman’s legal theory was “unsupported by historical precedent and law.”

Eastman’s attorney countered that his client never intended to steal the election.