Former President Trump Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Case Charging Him With Plotting To Overturn 2020 Election

March 19, 2024 3:10PM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss an indictment charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

They’re renewing arguments that he is immune from prosecution for official acts taken in the White House.

Lower courts have already twice rejected the immunity claims, but Trump’s lawyers will get another chance before the Supreme Court when the justices hear arguments on April 25.

The high court’s decision to consider the matter has left the criminal case on hold pending the outcome of the appeal, making it unclear whether special counsel Jack Smith will be able to put the ex-president on trial before November’s election.

