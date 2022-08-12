Former President Trump Calls For “Immediate Release” Of Warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate.

In messages posted late Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump writes, “Release the documents now!”

The Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant earlier Thursday, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

Garland said he had personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.